On August 30, 2021, the Northumberland High School (NHS) Class of 1971 Alumni Association, Inc. had the esteem privilege of presenting 160 backpacks to Northumberland high, middle, and elementary schools. We were fortunate to have principals from all three schools available for the backpack presentation.
The school principals were very appreciative of the backpacks. They indicated that this backpack donation will go a long way in giving the students what they need so that they can focus on what is important, their schoolwork.
We want to thank Mr. Joe Self and our corporate partner, Allison Ace Hardware of Lottsburg, VA for partnering with us on this important effort. We also want to thank all who donated in support of our Give Local 757 fundraiser. Without your support none of this would have been possible.
A special thanks to Ms Carolyn Parker and her Team for leading a successful backpack project.
