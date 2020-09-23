Suzette Banks, who just turned five was awarded a certificate of completion and a book of her choice for participating in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” national literacy program sponsored by the Northumberland Public Library.
Banks received small prizes from the library for each 100 books read, as incentive to keep reading. She completed more than 1,000 books in a little over a year. Her mother, Roslyn Banks, recorded all of the books they read together at home, as well as books read in Suzette’s Pre-K class at Northumberland Elementary School.
Her younger sister, Juliette, who is turning three, is not far behind and will finish the program soon. Banks begins kindergarten at Northumberland Elementary School this fall.
The goal of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is to develop strong early literacy skills in children before they begin kindergarten, so they are prepared to become strong readers. The challenge is simple - read a book, any book to your child, with the goal of reading 1,000 before they enter kindergarten. Record in a log you can pick up at the library, all the books read to them.
By reading only three books a day with a parent, sibling or caregiver, they will hear 1,000 books in less than one year.
“It’s a very manageable endeavor,” said Marilyn Smith, children’s program coordinator at NPL. “I encourage all families with preschoolers to accept the challenge.”
Children can participate from birth until they enter kindergarten. Parents can start a list of books read even before they visit the library to get a reading log.
To get a reading log, visit NPL, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, or download one from the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten website: https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Forms-1-100.pdf
