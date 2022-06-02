Students showed up to a Northumberland public hearing last week and joined the call for the board of supervisors to free the funding for the proposed STEM / JROTC / Athletic building.
Although the money for the project is being provided from various grants and federal funding, the county holds the power of the purse, and has not approved passing along the remaining portion of the funds to the school board.
Some members of the public have been very vocal in recent months in calling for the board of supervisors to push pause and carefully scrutinize the school board’s handling of its finances.
Meanwhile, there is a growing number of people expressing frustration and making public appeals for the board of supervisors to stop standing in the way of this project and release the funds. Last week, NHS students added their voices to this crowd.
Students at the podium
“To my knowledge the money for this building is money that can only be used for this building. So, I see this as an investment in the community,” said Gavin Simpson of Reedville.
He explained the need by highlighting his own experience in athletics and JROTC at NHS. Members of the wrestling team started this year having practice in the auditorium, which was fine, until they were kicked out and had to practice in the cafeteria, he told the supervisors.
Being in the cafeteria meant that before every practice the wrestling team had to remove the tables, lay down the mats and then remove the mats and put the tables back afterward. “That would cost us about 40 minutes of wrestling time,” said Simpson. There were JV guys who really could have used that time so they could prepare to go to state and regionals next year, he added.
Furthermore, of all of the programs associated with being in JROTC, drill was the only one they could do this year. And even that couldn’t be done as it should because drill teaches a group to move as a unit, to focus and to be united and cohesive, Simpson explained.
Instead during drill practice, the JROTC students had to share the gym with gym classes. Balls would come flying into the JROTC area and sometimes while JROTC was moving in formation, they would bleed over to the other parts of gym “causing a bit of a disruption.”
According to Simpson, the proposed building would allow JROTC to practice better, win more competitions, and bring notoriety to the school.
Dara Downing, a battalion commander of JROTC who just graduated, explained that the program has allowed her to do so many things that otherwise she couldn’t have, including speaking before the board last week and getting into VMI’s mechanical engineering program.
She also told the board about JROTC getting shuffled around to various spaces. “We had no priority over the other school programs,” she said.
And her experience with lack of space also extended to athletics. The indoor track team had to practice outdoors. If there was snow on the track, it didn’t matter she said. It could be 30 degrees or 20 degrees and they had to shovel, then practice. But days later when they traveled to face other schools, they were competing indoors.
For other sports, she played, such as soccer and field hockey, if the guys’ teams needed the gym, we lost it, she said. When they went into the gym for JROTC practice, they were the fourth class using that area.
“There wasn’t enough space for anybody.” We lost so much time, skills and abilities because we just don’t have the space, she told the supervisors.
Another student, whose name wasn’t clear, identified herself as leadership in JROTC as well, and she echoed the students ahead of her telling the board student “really need more room.” Moving tables in the cafeteria and stepping on French fries isn’t exactly a good way to practice.
She said they have only been able to do two of the eight JROTC programs because they didn’t have space. “I may be young but I wish to learn a lot more because Chief Vega [the JROTC instructor] has really inspired me.” Like Downing, she said a year ago she would have cried if she had to speak before the board of supervisors.
Calls for action continue
NHS JROTC instructor, Rafael Vega told the supervisors, he lives in Williamsburg and drives 1 hour and 40 minutes each way every day to come to Northumberland. The school board and school administration “are second to none,” he told the board.
The things that will occur in the proposed building are not just activities, they are integrated parts of the curriculum, he explained. And he added that, at this point, 25% of NHS students are negatively impacted because they don’t have the space they need to be competitive. Of eight programs the Department of the Army has funded for JROTC, he confirmed that he has only been able to offer two because he doesn’t have the space.
“It’s like having a driving program but we don’t have a vehicle to teach them how to drive. That’s where we’re at right now,” he told the board. This is not a building, it’s optimization.” As we move forward, if Northumberland does not have the capability and ability to respond to the programs that federal government or the state outlined, I can guarantee you we will lose a lot of money for both, he warned.
Over a dozen people spoke in person and several more called in. The majority of them urged the board of supervisors to release the funding.
Several people continued raising concerns about the project, including Lynn Stewart of Lottsburg, who noted that out-of-county funds might build the facility, but that money would not maintain the building or cover services for it. She discussed the small number of children in the county compared to the number of older people and the financial realities of the population. She warned that “a rather poor county” is going to be left to pay for this building.
Marine vet Alexis Wormley of Brown Store Rd. said he was wondering why there was even any discussion on furthering kids education and development. He said he has watched JROTC completely turn around a lot of kids, including his son.
One thing JROTC needs is space. Athletic teams need space. But they have none, he told the board. Wormley said he’s a volunteer coach and Northumberland athletic teams are sharing the fields and courts.
And STEM, “why is it even a question?” he asked the board. “If I have to pay taxes so these kids can be our future, where do I sign up. I will be the first one to put my name on the list…These kids deserve the best of education as anybody else in the world. And if we have the money to provide them the space, for that education, let’s give it to them.”
Vote delayed again
Although the supervisors could have voted, they didn’t because Board Chairman, Richard Haynie wasn’t present due to a family emergency.
“To be honest, the worst vote would be a 2 -2 [vote],” said Supervisor Thomas Tomlin explaining that if that happened, there would be a dead vote and no one could reconsider the topic. He made a motion that the board wait until June 2 when all five supervisors could be involved.
Supervisor James Long has been pushing to get on with the vote but agreed it was best to wait.
We don’t want to take a chance of it coming out 2-2 and then it’s dead forever. So I would prefer for us to have a full board to be safe. “I’m 100% for it but I don’t want to lose it,” he told members of the audience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.