The hundreds of new laws that came out of the 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly and went into effect on July 1 include many involving schools and education. Here are several of them:
Bullying notification
The new Virginia law related to schools that has perhaps gotten the most press involves bullying. Prior to this month, if a child was bullied, and there was an investigation into the incident, the principal had to notify the parents of the status of the investigation within five days of the allegation.
Now, the principal or someone designated by the principal, must notify the parent of a student involved in an alleged bullying incident within 24 hours of school authorities learning of the allegation. That notification is required for the child that is bullied and the one who is accused or bullying, and it doesn’t matter whether or not there is an investigation.
Violation notifications
The principal or someone designated by the principal is also now required to notify parents if their child violates a policy or the attendance requirement and that violation is likely to result in the child being suspended or a court petition being filed.
Back to school & meal assistance
The school board is required to ensure that any school in its district that hosts a back-to-school night event where parents are invited make “prominent” the policy about the eligibility for free or reduced school meals and also provide applications for that assistance that can be completed and submitted on site.
School counselors’ time
All school counselors are now required to spend at least 80% of their staff time during school hours on direct counseling of students. Counselors may spend up to 20% of their time on program planning and support.
As defined, “direct counseling means school counseling curriculum lessons and activities, individual counseling, small group counseling, crisis counseling, appraisal and advisement, and consultation, collaboration, and referrals. The Code goes on to say, “direct counseling” does not include program planning and school support.
Program planning and support is also defined. It’s “the act of defining, planning, managing, and assessing school counseling activities.” It includes reviewing data, creating annual student outcome goals, creating action plans and results reports, holding annual administrative conferences, monitoring use-of-time, creating annual and weekly calendars, and facilitating school counseling advisory councils.
Special needs high schoolers
A new law helps make the life of parents with special needs high schoolers a little easier by requiring every public high school to specify on the school’s website the name of the faculty member responsible for special education transition planning and coordination.
Training school bus drivers
Amid the statewide challenge to hire school bus drivers, Virginia now allows school divisions to offer any part or all of the Board of Education’s classroom training in a remote format and to offer it in Spanish.
Soliciting minors & employment
More people are barred from working with children. In public schools, it is now illegal for a school board to hire or enter a work contract that involves direct student contact if a person has been convicted of soliciting sexual molestation, physical or sexual abuse, or rape of a child. This includes hiring for roles during school hours and at school-sponsored activities.
Before this month, school boards were barred from hiring or contracting anyone who had been convicted of certain violent felonies or for actual molestation, abuse, or rape of a child. But the law didn’t include solicitation of those acts.
