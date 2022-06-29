The Rivermont School, a private day school designed to serve developmentally disabled children and young adults, is coming to the Northern Neck. The school will be located at 414 Main St. in Warsaw.
Construction Project Manager Marci Augustin said the renovations to the existing building that will become the Rivermont School will cost about $1 million. These renovations are currently in progress, and Augustin believes the project will be finished by mid-July. She also said students should be able to attend Rivermont next school year.
Beth Ackerman, senior vice president of Rivermont Schools, said the Children’s Services Act (CSA) is funding the project. The CSA, enacted in 1993, created a pool of state funds to support services geared toward children and their families. Rivermont uses this bill to extend free education and counseling to developmentally disabled public school students across the Commonwealth.
“We have 15 Rivermont schools in Virginia. There are approximately 700 students and approximately 400 staff. And this is actually our fourteenth school,” said Ackerman.
Rivermont is special because it offers a personalized educational approach tailored specifically to students who have autism and emotional support needs. Part of what makes Rivermont schools work are the small class sizes.
“It’s a benefit anytime you have a smaller student-to-teacher ratio. So, here in this setting we’ll have no more than 10 students in a classroom with a teacher and a mental health associate to support them,” Rivermont Principal Natasha Bailey said. “Students also will have access to therapeutic services to support them as well.”
Brandon Timmons, regional vice president of Rivermont Schools, said that even though the student-to-teacher ratio is three to one, the new school will still be able to serve up to 80 students at a time. This level of concentrated teaching is designed to help students eventually return to their home school districts.
“Once students get to a certain level, they’ll either transition back fully to their public schools or they’ll do a partial transition once their behaviors are improving,” Timmons said. “The idea is that it’s best for students to go back to public school.”
Bailey said Rivermont is still technically just a proposed school even though construction has already begun. But she said she expects to receive her license from the Virginia Dept. of Education very soon.
According to Timmons, the public school system will still be responsible for transporting the students to Rivermont each day. Timmons also said Rivermont will receive its lunches from Richmond County Public Schools.
A company called New Story Schools owns all Rivermont schools. New Story has a similar goal to Rivermont, which is to provide personalized education and therapy to developmentally disabled students.
New therapy option
Tiffany McCabe, marketing manager for New Story, said Rivermont is not the only therapeutic resource coming to the Northern Neck. Next door, at 396 Main St., Your Life Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) will provide more advanced clinical services to the students and the surrounding community.
Melanie Kells, director of clinical services for Your Life ABA, described ABA as the premier therapy for people with autism.
Unlike Rivermont, Your Life ABA does not function like a school. Instead, the program teaches practical skills to people with developmental disabilities so they can adapt to the rigors of everyday life. These lessons cover areas from verbal communication to daily living skills such as cooking, dressing, and personal hygiene.
ABA often partners with organizations like the YMCA to help developmentally disabled people acquire real-world job experience while working there. Small businesses in Warsaw and Tappahannock can support the ABA clinic by offering to take part in similar initiatives.
Stephanie Sarver, a Virginia Board of Medicine certified behavioral analyst, has already been hired to run the ABA clinic that will serve Rivermont starting at the beginning of the school year. Sarver said she looks forward to serving the community.
Kells credits ABA’s open-door approach as one of the program’s greatest features.
“We really just want to offer as many services as possible to people who have disabilities,” Kells said.
The Warsaw ABA clinic will primarily focus on the students of Rivermont, at least for the time being. Kells is unsure when the Warsaw ABA clinic will be open to non-Rivermont students during school hours, but she hopes that eventually Warsaw’s ABA clinical services will expand and become more accessible to people of any age who need help.
“My brother has severe disabilities. He’s 35 years old, and he didn’t have access to those things, so I’ve kind of made it my life mission to advocate for these services,” Kells said. “That’s why I know Rivermont is excited about being here too because it’s a rural community that needs some resources.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.