It’s often said that all of our veterans gave something in their service, but some gave everything they had and then some. These days, Memorial Day is often thought of as the unofficial start of summer, of vacations, family visits, and barbecues, but in Montross, there are those who still remember the troops that never made it home.
When Memorial Day rolled around last week, a small ceremony was held on the old courthouse lawn. Vice Mayor Joey King was on hand to give a short opening address before names were read.
“Today we honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for freedom around the world,” King stated. “The first Memorial Day was celebrated back on May 30 in 1868. Now, on May 30, 2022, we gather to continue our message of appreciation. We will never forget the sacrifices that each individual made for this country.”
An assemblage gathered to observe the remarks and ceremony, with all staying silent as the address continued, Vice Mayor King gave a round of thanks to the event organizers before the Missing Man Ceremony was conducted by Larry Greene and his wife.
The Missing Man Table was packed to the gills with symbolism and meaning, from the table being set for one to the salt on the plate and beyond. Each little detail has a reason for being there, and it serves as a reminder to us of what each of these soldiers that are missing in action have faced or are facing right now.
Afterwards, names of the fallen soldiers from across the Northern Neck were read. When the final name was called, Taps was played. From that point on, those who had assembled mingled with one another. The flag, which had been at half-staff throughout the morning, was raised to its full height at noon.
The event was a reminder that despite all the hardships faced in the present, we should not forget what previous generations face. We should never forget that we are only able to have these barbecues, vacations, and movie nights because of the sacrifices of our servicemen. We owe them all, living or dead, our undying gratitude.
