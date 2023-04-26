students

Dr. Michael Perry, WMLCPS superintendent and Ms. Carole Alexander, Director of Testing, congratulated the twelve MMS students who participated in the ARISS International Space Station Contact. Selected students were Brandon Armstrong, Tyrese Barber, Javin Branson, Jordan Danchak, Yandel Diaz, Kaiden Lomax, Lillian MacNamara, Yuridiana Mendez, Mekayla Smith, Emily Swann, Wiliam Townsend, and Levi Walker.

Photo: P. Long

Amateur radio is a bit of a nationwide hobby, particularly in rural areas like Westmoreland County. HAM radio field days still happen across the country as dozens of amateur radio clubs keep the practice alive. Last Friday, as a result of this hobby, students in Montross Middle School got to have a chat that went into orbit.

Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, or ARISS, conducts dozens of amateur radio contacts between crew on the ISS and students across the world with the help of the venerable HAM radio.