Montross Middle School art teacher, Cindy Flickinger, is always looking to incorporate creativity into her art lessons. This past year has been particularly challenging as most of the art classes had to be done virtually. While exploring museum websites she came across a program that was being utilized by the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California. Art partrons were being asked to recreate their favorite pieces of artwork using everday household items. Several art teacher groups, including the Virginia Arts Education Assoication, accepted the challenge, including Mrs. Flickinger.
“I was inspired by this project and decided to get my students involved in a creative outlet,” she explained. “ I introduced this activity to my second semester students when we were all virtual and then again with my last quarter sixth graders. This was an activity that didn’t involve drawing or painting, but something fun, like dressing up. It allowed the students to get their families involved and even pets, if they wanted.”
Students were tasked with doing research for an artwork that they thought they could recreate. They could use whatever they had at home. As Mrs. Flickinger told her students, “Have fun with this assignment.” When they completed the assignment, the students were to take a picture of their artwork and post it online.
“It was exciting to see how different students approached the assignment. Some were very hesitant by it not being a drawing activity. Some had immediate ideas, but some had to be prompted.” Not all the students participated but the twenty-nine students who did gained a valuable lesson in creativity and production.
All the entries were incredibly thoughtful and playful. Congratulations to the MMS art students for a job well-done.
Some of the Montross Middle School art students who participated were Viktoria Brown, Christian Crawley, Daniel Cisneros, Jordyn Danchak, Trevor Dresser, Alex Estes, Christian Hamilton, Jade Holmes, Emily Scott, Rachel Scruggs, Morgan Sichol, and Kelan Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.