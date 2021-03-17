Montross Middle School student, Julianna Lewis, was named first place winner in the middle school level, at the 2021 VSBA (Virginia School Boards Association) Spring Networking Forum, Eastern Division. Each year, the fifteen schools in the Eastern region meet to learn and advocate education. One of the highlights of the meeting is the Regional Art Show which showcases the artwork of students from the regional schools. Three winners, one from the elementary, middle and high school level are selected at the nine regional Virginia School Boards Association meetings held throughout the Commonwealth. This year’s meeting was held virtually and the VSBA judges had to meet via Zoom to evaluate the student art work.
Students receive a blue ribbon and certificate from the VSBA. Additionally, an anonymous donor gave a $50 gift card to each of the first place winners. Cindy Flickinger, MMS art teacher, added some insight to Julianna’s artwork: “This is my second year working with Julianna. She loves art and likes drawing. She takes direction well and is extremely creative. This assignment was for our unit on Ancient Art covering Greek and Roman art. For the Roman art, I had the students do a mosaic using Google Draw as their format. The students were to find an image they liked and then create sections on top of it using the polyline tool, adding color to match their image and then when done, remove the image thus making it look like a mosaic.
“This was a virtual lesson. In a regular year, we would be making mosaics using foam sheets. In searching for a virtual activity, I came across other art teachers using Google Draw. I shared with my students a demonstration and then let them create. This was my first state winner for the VSBA art show. Each year I submit someone’s work, but this is the first time I’ve had one do this well. I am so proud of Julianna.”
William Bowen, MMS principal added, “Montross Middle is so proud of Julianna, and her artistic achievement. To win an award of this caliber amongst all of the other entries around the state is truly an honor. Julianna’s wolf mosaic is absolutely beautiful. Art is a form of expression, and I’m happy that her art teacher, Mrs. Flickinger, was able to provide an activity in the virtual setting that allowed her students to tap into their creativity.”
WMLCPS congratulates Ms. Lewis on this wonderful achievement and wishes her many more years of artistic endeavors.
