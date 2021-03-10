Lancaster and Northumberland 4-H is offering a Microgreens Grow Kit program this winter and is inviting Westmoreland & Richmond County youth to participate. All are welcome whether you are currently involved in 4-H or not!
Just because it is cold outside, doesn’t mean you can’t grow food indoors! Microgreens are young, tender seedlings that are usually harvested at the first true leaf stage. Microgreens are a bit older and larger than sprouts. They are high in nutrients and great to include in salads and sandwiches.
Included in the kit are all materials needed to grow microgreens at home-- microgreens seeds, soil, misting bottle, and grow pots, as well as resources to help you get started. Youth will also receive recipes, a salad bowl, salad tongs, and a colander to prepare their microgreens.
Thanks to a grant from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, there is no cost for the kit. There is a limit of one kit per household to ensure most youth get to participate in the program.
Kits for Westmoreland & Richmond County youth will be distributed at the Richmond County Extension Office in Warsaw on Tuesday, March 16. More details about times will be provided to those who register.
Families who participate will be asked to complete a brief evaluation after the program and submit photos of the youth completing the project for reporting purposes.
To register, complete the form at: https://forms.gle/MbWxqfEYH6Mj7Emk9
Please contact Wendy Herdman at wherdman@vt.edu with questions.
