A scholarship fund has been established by William B. Clopton to benefit graduates of Rappahannock High School who are permanent residents of Richmond County, Virginia. The scholarship fund will be administered by the Episcopal Church Women of St. John’s Church, Warsaw, Virginia.
One or more scholarships in the amount of $1000 may be awarded each year to graduating seniors of Rappahannock High School.
Information, guidelines and application forms may be obtained from the Guidance Counselor at Rappahannock High School. All applications must be postmarked no later than March 31, 2021.
