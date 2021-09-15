VilDon Edutainment Inc., (VilDon), located in Tappahannock served as a site for the National Day of Service Saturday, September 11, 2021. As the day of service was approaching the co-founders, Vilma Alejandro and Donna “DJ” Jackson decided to call on friends, family and organizations to volunteer two hours of service to help prepare and refresh the building in preparation for the painting of a mural to commemorate lives lost to COVID-19. To their surprise, a small but dedicated crew showed up to help. Included in that crew, for the first shift, were Jim and Kathy Spangler. Kathy is the Director of Virginia Service Commission, AmeriCorps Virginia. VilDon received $250 from its 2021 9/11 Day of Service Mini Grant program to support their mural project and $650 from The Virginia Commission for the Arts/National Endowment for the Arts (VCA).
Although volunteers had things to do and places to be on such a beautiful Saturday, DJ was thankful her brother, sister, sister-in-law, Dr. Carolyne Clark, local board member also representing Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Keyva Parker representing the Virginia Northern Neck Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority went beyond their service hours. The volunteers cleaned, scraped, wiped, and painted. Another 16 hours will complete the first prep phase. Therefore, another day of volunteer service is in the works. If your school group, police department, social club, or an individual can volunteer 2 hours, contact VilDon. After approval from the town is granted, phase two: application of the mural, will begin.
Alejandro said, “COVID-19 impacted LIFE’s program but the bright green symbolizes life and a renewed energy. Like Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who, we want everyone to know we are here, art is alive.” VilDon is a non-profit arts organization and as a recipient of the VCA grant a $650 match is required. “We appreciate any donation toward the match as well your donation of painting supplies. Please visit www.vildonedu.org to donate or call DJ at 804.450.0590. Northern Neck and Essex we are here for you, stop by for a tour.”
