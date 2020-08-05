On Monday, July 20, Westmoreland County Public Schools voted for a process to name the new high school.
The process calls for board members and members of the community to engage during five scheduled Town Halls. Five groups of community volunteers will answer the question, “what should the name be?” They will also tell, “why this is a great name” and other relevant information. The information gathered from these groups will inform the School Board on their upcoming naming decision. The School Board and Administration is asking interested individuals to contact the School Board to sign up for participation.
The process will include five meetings over the next five months. Each meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the School Board meeting room located at 141 Opal Lane, Montross, Virginia.
The School Board is asking that interested individuals contact Mrs. Tina Withers at 804-493-8018 if you desire to serve on one of the groups. Because of social distancing regulations the groups will be limited to the first 15 individuals. You are asked to wear a mask to the meeting. A mask will be provided to you if you need one.
All Westmoreland County residents are asked to participate through Facebook by entering informative and helpful comments in the chat box.
The dates and groups are as follows:
1. Civic Groups: TBD
2. Local Pastors: Sept. 15
3. Current and Former Educators: Oct. 13
4. Current and Former Students: Nov. 10
5. Interested Community Members: Dec. 8
Correction: The deck for this article in the August 5, 2020 edition of the Westmoreland News stated "New high school will not take the name Washington & Lee." It should have read "New high school may not take the name Washington & Lee." We regret this error.
