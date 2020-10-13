Doctor Richard Williams, the Director of the Three Rivers Health District, shapes a large amount of the Coronavirus-related projects in the area. In August, his findings and projections were a large part of what led to the sudden change from a hybrid learning model to an all-online program at Westmoreland County’s schools. Since then, he has made regular appearances at special School Board meetings, to present the current situation. Last week on Thursday there was another such visit, during which he presented more of his findings in light of the most recent developments of the situation.
“In just a few weeks, we will be making the decision about how we will continue our schooling,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry stated, “and one of the most important metrics we can utilize is the health data he shares with us, as it will assist us in making our decision.”
Dr. Williams’ presentation was by and large optimistic, given how much recent knowledge currently surrounds the Coronavirus in the county and around the world.
“With regard to the virus and its transmission around the Commonwealth, it’s been steady at between eight or nine hundred cases a day, so things are pretty stable across the Commonwealth” he stated. This translates into about 4.8% positivity statewide. He concluded his opener by explaining that this meant that overall, things are getting better.
“About four weeks ago, we were in the middle of a surge,” he continued. “The University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute has created a model for the Virginia Department of Health that labels problem areas and can predict what we can expect in the future.
“Three weeks ago, Three Rivers District had experienced a surge of 156 cases. Next week, it was 124 cases, which is better, and one week ago, it was 91 cases, which is even better. This week so far, we have 88 cases reported, but due to the problems with some of the tests, it’s actually around the 70’s.”
As for schools, Dr. Williams was cautiously optimistic, stating, “We’ve had many faculty, staff, and students test positive for Coronavirus in almost every jurisdiction. However, we’ve only had one case that we’re confident transmitted in the school system itself. The result is that six out of our ten school districts have had a form of hybrid learning going on, while the rest are doing virtual learning. That there’s been only one transmitted in school itself case gives me optimism that the protective measures that schools have been able to employ are probably working pretty well.
“Six weeks ago, I was rather risk-averse to this, but I think that given our experience to date, I’m gaining confidence that we can bring kids back into school, and that we can protect them. There will be transmission, but when you look at school openings around the world, there’s still divided opinion on how efficient children are in actually transmitting the virus. There’s also emerging evidence that, like our experience here, we’re not seeing huge evidence of virus transmission across kids.”
Earlier this year, Dr. Williams had recommended the School Board stay in a virtual learning environment, citing his concerns about the spread of the virus. Lockdowns are becoming increasingly controversial as time wears on.
If schools do reopen their doors, it will likely be a “soft opening” or hybrid-learning model. The decision will likely be made next week at the regular School Board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.