Education across the country was thrown into a tailspin when the Coronavirus pandemic got into full swing. With an incomplete picture as to how the virus behaved, almost the entire nation went into lockdown in an effort to slow the spread.
The sudden switch from in-person to online learning was a big shock. Westmoreland County, as well as several other schools in Northern Virginia and elsewhere decided to start school online even after several of the School Boards, Westmoreland’s included, had been prepared to test the waters with a hybrid model.
As of last week’s meeting of the Westmoreland County School Board, students will be tentatively heading back to school via a hybrid learning model. This had been the plan from the start, but the rug was essentially pulled out from under them back before it all started when Dr. Richard Williams from the Three Rivers Health District essentially sounded the alarm, citing a spike in Coronavirus cases. As of the time of this writing, the decision to move to a hybrid education model was a unanimous one, but difficult.
According to the presentation that Dr. Williams gave, attending school, given what we know now about the Coronavirus as opposed to when the pandemic first began, is actually a relatively low-risk behavior, at least for the children involved.
School Board Vice Chairman Dr. Daniel Wallace, meanwhile, still had concerns about the schools potentially being an additional infection vector for the virus, and asked as such.
According to Dr. Williams, “that’s always a risk, when you put people in a congregate setting and don’t have protection disciplines adhered to. So yes, schools could wind up being vectors of transmission, but the good thing is thus far, we’ve had schools back in hybrid session, and although we’ve had cases involving custodians, teachers, and even some students, we’ve only seen a single case of transmission in one jurisdiction, so the schools are doing a good job of protecting each other. At the moment, I’m cautiously encouraged by the fact that we had kids back in a classroom setting with so little transmission that we know about. We will be watching it carefully going forward, however.”
According to Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry, it is his expectation that the students that attend in-person classes will be wearing masks at all times, in accordance with CDC guidelines. The masks will be on pretty much whenever students cannot be six feet apart from one another. Students in recess or a physical education class are the exception, as are those with documented breathing difficulties like asthma, as well as students who rely on lip reading.
In their case, it’s a “may choose to wear a mask” situation, though kids would still have the mask on hand. Students in band or choir class, however, are out of luck.
“Guidelines say students in band or choir may have a mask,” Dr. Perry explained, “but we’re going to require masks. In fact, we’re going to do a couple of other things. Some folks might ask how you sing with one of these on? It’s pretty simple: you may not have that class during that semester.”
The hybrid model that was agreed on has all Mondays as virtual learning days. The next four days are when students in one group come in to school for two days, then do online learning the next two days while the other group hops in. The model was described as “two days on, two days off.”
“I’ve listened to parents and to the staff,” Dr. Perry explained just before the recess that led to the decision, “and sometimes we forget that it’s really about the students and what is best for them. We have a hardworking staff doing incredible things in their schools. Parents doing far more than we could have asked for, but we still have a lot of students that need the benefit of school, and it’s because they don’t always have what they need in their homes to be successful. Therefore my recommendation is to start bringing our students back.”
“We do care that the students are safe. People say that we don’t care, but we do, and that’s why our children need to be back in school. We have to start somewhere, and parents can still choose to keep their kids virtual,” Sandra Ramsay added.
The hybrid model takes off on November 5.
