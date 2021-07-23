Howland Chapel School Museum Committee continues working to develop their vision. The Committee plans to create a museum consisting of the Howland School, built in 1867, and the Teachers’ Cottage, built in 1870. To help meet the financial obligation associated with the development, the Committee has aggressively pursed grant funding at the local and state level. The Committee is extremely proud to announce a grant has been awarded to support the museum effort from the River Counties Community Foundation. We are thankful the Foundation found the project to be worthy of this grant to further the museum development. Sincere appreciation is extended to the members of the River Counties Community Foundation. The grant funds will allow the Committee to move another step toward making the vision a reality. Should anyone be interested in the history surrounding the project or supporting the project financially, please contact Algeria Tate at (301) 441-1176 or email: algeria113@live.com. The Committee cochair, Carlton Lewis, may be contacted at (804) 633-4431
