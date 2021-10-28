Eighteen students from Mrs. Nancy Ristau’s Honor’s 12 English class have worked diligently on project based educational learning opportunities. Their hard work culminated recently by presenting anti-cloning and undecided views on cloning during a debate before their peers and teachers.
Their journey began with a book, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. After reading the book, students watched old movies and studied the issue of cloning. Their first assignment was creating their own video version of a synopsis of the book. Using a unique video tool, they made creations that featured crashing thunder, interludes of classic scary music, and some very interesting adaptations of the book. Each student presented their own exclusive version.
Upon further discussion of the book, the students decided to explore their differences of opinion via a debate. On debate day, October 14, participating teams lined the stage as they addressed issues, such as the impact on society, medical issues, cloning as a tool and the pros and cons of cloning. The team members took turns citing their causes and why their way of thinking was correct. As the debate ended, they took questions from the audience and shared the results of a scientific study they did on cloning.
“As a senior at Washington & Lee High School who participated in the cloning debate project, I’d like to say how much of an impact this debate has made, Senior Melodee Smith commented. “The focus was much more than just arguing about what was wrong and what was right, but we, as a class, had the opportunity to publicly voice our opinions and showcase how hard we worked in our Honor’s English class. The foundation of the whole project was that we came together as a class and voiced what some of us did not think we were capable of doing.”
Members of the Honor’s English class include Kendall Alexander, Jaylen Campbell, Dominique Carey, Angel Coffman, Dontrelle Coleman, Hayden Dove, Tamea Gray, Christopher Lee, Synphony Lovelace, William Luzier, Carsyn McCall, Lindsey Ristau, Grace Rosario, Lyric Smith, Melodee Smith, Teresa Sorrell, Brandon Washington, and Macario Willis.
