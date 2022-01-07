Each time people tour the new high school, there is far more added to the building’s innards. The first stop during a recent facility update of the interior was the gymnasium, which Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry described as “all but complete. And when I say complete, I mean they mark the lines. All of the basketball goals have been hung, and it is a pretty spectacular place,” he explained.
The stairwells also now have their safety rails installed. Another staircase, this one going up to the media center, was also nearly finished. And while the media center itself is not yet complete, Dr. Perry has stated that people can get a good idea now of what it’s actually going to look like.
“There will be entrances on both sides,” he stated. “It is a beautiful facility.”
Meanwhile, the elevator, and possibly a lift, is pretty close to completion. But there’s still a few things to take care of. The elevator itself will be next to the main stairwell for the benefit of kids and adults with disabilities that would be prevented from taking the stairs. In the bathrooms, meanwhile, tiling, sinks, and toilets are in place, but the bathroom stalls have yet to be placed.
The band room, has direct access to the athletic field for marching practice, and it has a high ceiling for acoustics.
“They can assemble themselves right there in the back courtyard as they go down to the athletic field,” Dr. Perry continued. “I think they’ve done a great job of utilizing indoor and outdoor classroom space for a marching band.”
Outside, meanwhile, a canopy is planned to be in the works over the main sidewalk. The canopy was present in the original design, but was tossed to the side in the name of cutting on costs. The problem with this was laid out in short order by Dr. Perry.
“As you can see, this is a very long sidewalk,” Dr. Perry explained. “It goes from the school doors all the way out to the bus ramp, and it’s a pretty long walk from the bus loop to the school, especially if it’s raining.”
The solution to the situation popped up after deputy superintendent Kathy Rice started looking over the budget and discovered some leftover CARES funds. The approval for the canopy was gained just hours before the school board’s December meeting.
“They will not be able to put up the original canopy that was planned,” Dr. Perry stated. “But Chairman [Ralph] Fallin knows what kind is going there, and it is a nice one.”
The school’s overall date of substantial completion remains unchanged, which is still set for March 8 of this year. “We’re really there,” Dr. Perry concluded, “We’re really close to completion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.