The Northern Neck Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) awarded a $1500 scholarship to Miss Kaylie M. Baker of Heathsville. Kaylie is a 2021 graduate of Northumberland High School, where she was Cadet Major, leading the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Warrior Battalion during a very challenging academic year. Kaylie will be entering Longwood University where she plans to study Criminal Justice.
The Chapter awards scholarships each year, based on applicants from Lancaster and Northumberland High Schools. The scholarships are given to deserving students who show an interest in military service, through the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs, and excel in leadership, academics, sports and community service. Kaylie Baker has abundantly demonstrated those qualities.
