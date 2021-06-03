Washington and Lee High School’s Golden Eagle Booster Club has announced their 2020-2021 GEBC Recipients. Those receiving the scholarship funds were picked from a pool of student-athlete applicants who have been high academic achievers in conjunction with making recognizable athletic contributions throughout their scholastic careers.
The Booster Club annually awards scholarships based on student-athletes’ overall academic and athletic accomplishments during their four-year career at W&L. The general criteria is that the candidates must be two-sport athletes all four years and maintain a high level of scholastic achievement. This year, it was understood that COVID disrupted the junior and senior years of the applicants’ sports seasons, so the board and its officers took that factor into account in determining this year’s beneficiaries. Once applications were submitted, they were reviewed and analyzed based on the student-athletes’ GPA’s, academic, and athletic accomplishments.
This year, there was a $1,000 award and two $500 awards. The GBEC also granted a $350 distinction that they call the Screamin’ Eagle Award.
Makalia Veney was the top award winner, committing to Ferrum College to continue a decorated Volleyball career. Along with playing high school volleyball, Veney played basketball and softball and started as a freshman and garnered All-District and All-Academic honors in every year that she participated. She also was a team Captain all four years and All-Region in her sophomore and junior years in Volleyball and Basketball. Veney is the only applicant going on to play collegiate sports.
The two $500 scholarships were granted to Kelsey Henry and Kelly Taylor. Graduating Summa Cum Laude, Henry is one of the top students in her class, while playing soccer and cheerleading.
Henry participated in Football and Basketball Cheer as a captain, was All-Academic all four years, a James Farmer Academic Scholar, and a regular on the CBGS Director’s List throughout her high school career. She also graduated Summa Cum Laude from RCC this spring with her Associate’s degree. Kelsey will be attending Randolph-Macon in the fall.
Kelly Taylor is also one of the top students in her graduating class and is graduating Summa Cum Laude. Taylor plans on going on to the University of Virginia to study Biology and Pre-med (Kinesiology). While at W&L, she played Softball and Volleyball as a four-year starter. She was recognized as an All-District softball catcher her junior year, and she graduated this spring with her Associates degree from RCC, Summa Cum Laude.
The Screamin’ Eagle Award goes to student-athletes who exhibit model sportsmanship, while being an exemplary team mate, a well-respected student in the classroom and a leader on and off the field. Screamin’ Eagles make those around them better and are nominated by the Guidance department and the Athletic Director. Given the recommendations, the boosters then select the recipient. This year’s Screamin’ Eagle Award goes to Elijah Upson, who played football and wrestled throughout his high school career. He plans to attend the Citadel after graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.