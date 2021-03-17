As part of National School Breakfast Week, March 8-12, 2021, the No Kid Hungry Virginia group is celebrating the school nutrition staff and their service to WMLCPS. One year ago the WMLCPS Food Service department was turned upside down. When the pandemic outbreak began, the Governor ordered schools to close and shift to virtual learning. Food service departments throughout Virginia were forced to adapt their meal programs to home delivery or curbside delivery. Hazel Hickman, School Nutrition Supervisor, and her hard-working staff picked up the herculean task and created a meal program that fed WMLCPS students and families.
Since March, 2020, 199,037 breakfast meals and 200,380 lunch meals have been served. The food service staff (20 strong) have been divided up between three schools to serve and prepare the 399,417 meals needed to feed the students since March. Students who are virtual and at school receive the same meals.
Hickman stated of her staff, “Westmoreland school nutrition professionals have gone above and beyond to make sure children in Westmoreland County are fed. It takes a team effort to make this production work. To keep their morale up, I give special incentives at least once a month. The little things you do for your staff are never forgotten. I will walk ‘the extra mile’ for Westmoreland County school nutrition professionals. They are my Heroes.”
WMLCPS congratulates the school nutrition staff for their efforts in making sure all WMLCPS students and families never go hungry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.