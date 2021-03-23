Joshua Robinson, son of Larry and Michelle Robinson of Dunnsville, is the first place recipient of the George S. & Stella M. Knight Essay Contest scholarship for the state of Virginia. Robinson is a tenth grade student at Light of the World Academy. Active in his school’s Student Council Association for the last three years serving as president and treasurer, Robinson is currently the event coordinator. A member of Ephesus Baptist Church, Robinson is passionate about sharing his faith and is active in community service through the youth group. Robinson’s hobbies include playing Little League Baseball, gardening and operating a vegetable stand.
The George S. & Stella M. Knight Essay Contest scholarship is sponsored by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) on the national, state and local chapter levels. High school students interested in the American Revolution who meet the SAR application requirements submit an original 800 to 1,200-word essay based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence or the framing of the United States Constitution. Each student’s essay is judged based upon its historical accuracy, clarity, organization, grammar and spelling and documentation. The contest must be entered through an SAR chapter near the student’s residence.
Visit www.sar.org for more information.
