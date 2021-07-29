The reestablished Rappahannock FFA Chapter is off to an amazing start. Under the leadership of Mr. Nanny, this chapter has had many great accomplishments. Even with Covid and the many mandated guidelines, Rappahannock FFA Chapter has been involved in numerous activities, competitions, and training.
Livestock judging was held virtually, and students participated in a National FFA Creed Speaking Invitational.
Being one of the first competitions, several students placed within the top 20. The chapter attended and competed at the state FFA Convention. This year due to Covid there was a one day in-person competition held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. There were many students who placed in the respective events.
The chapter is also looking forward to attending the National FFA Convention which is being held in Indianapolis, IN in October. The chapter is just getting off the ground again and funds are limited. To obtain donations, FFA officers and members have solicited local businesses to help offset the expense of this trip. The Rappahannock FFA Chapter would like to thank the Westmoreland County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for their generous donation. If you would like to donate, please contact Mr. Nanny at mnanny@richmond-county.k12.va.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.