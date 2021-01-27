Rappahannock Community College (RCC) continues to offer free tuition and training for residents whose employment status has been affected by COVID-19. The state’s Re-employing Virginians (REV) Initiative program has now been extended through 2021, and RCC navigators are available to walk residents through the next steps in the REV Grant process.
Individuals who qualify for the grants can still receive up to $1,500 for short-term career training, $1,500 for part-time studies towards a certificate or degree program, or $3,000 for pursing a full-time certificate or degree program.
Visit www.rappahannock.edu/REV to learn more and sign up for assistance from a College navigator who will walk you through the funding and enrollment process. You can also call RCC FastForward Program Developer Kelly Clifton at 804-758-6794.
The REV Initiative is leveraging $27 million in CARES Act funding to provide training vouchers for students pursuing high-demand fields, which at RCC are: Healthcare, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Public Safety, Skilled Trades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.