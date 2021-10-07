RCC’s Educational Foundation plans to award over 300 scholarships for the 2022/2023 academic year. For those interested, this is the time to apply.
The application period is open from October 1 through February 19, 2022.
Any student planning to enroll at RCC next year is encouraged to apply. Applicants simply need to complete one online application form.
The average scholarship amount is $1,561, which represents approximately 30 percent of full-time tuition and fees and even more if a student attends part-time. The RCC scholarships can be used alone or combined with federal and state financial aid. RCC highly recommends that scholarship applications also apply for FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, to help maximize funding opportunities.
“Our goal is to make higher education at RCC affordable and accessible to everyone by assisting as many people as possible,” says Sarah Pope, executive director of the RCC Educational Foundation and VP of College Advancement. “The Educational Foundation is grateful to have generous scholarship donors who realize the value of education and helping others access an affordable education.”
For more information and to access the online application, visit www.rappahannock.edu/scholarships or call scholarship specialist Beth Robins at 804-333-6708.
