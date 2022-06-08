Four associates at Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital recently obtained advanced degrees. Lisa Lewis Webster, RN, BSN, graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Webster was also the recipient of the Susan Hutchinson Memorial Award that is presented to only one member of the graduating RN to BSN class. The award recognizes the academic excellence and student leadership demonstrated by the recipient. Webster serves as the quality manager for RGH.
Kristie Duryea, RM, MSN, graduated from Liberty University with a master’s degree in nursing education. Duryea is the professional development and neuroscience coordinator at RGH.
Caryn Haynie, RN, BSN, graduated from Chamberlain University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Haynie, a nursing supervisor at RGH, graduated with President’s Honors.
Leeta Bateman, MLS, BS, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration. Bateman also received President’s Honors. She is a medical laboratory scientist in the RGH laboratory.
“We are so proud of the dedication to advancement that these associates have shown,” said J. Alan Bailey, RGH vice president administrator. “To achieve these accolades, especially considering these four associates all work full time, is incredibly impressive and demonstrates their unwavering commitment to providing the very best help they can to our organization and to our community. Congratulations to the graduates!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.