The Richmond County Public Library at Rappahannock Community College in Warsaw has recently digitized and published several local history books that are now available to all for free online, even without a library card. Links to each book can be found on the library’s web site at https://rcplva.org/research-learning/ and copies of each book may be read or downloaded without charge.
Perhaps of widest interest among the recently digitized books are Richmond County Virginia 1692-1992: A Tricentennial Portrait, a 248-page pictorial history of Richmond County; and Richmond County Virginia Review: Commemorating the Bicentennial 1976, a 576-page in-depth written history of the county. Both of these histories were originally commissioned by the Richmond County Board of Supervisors, who earlier in 2020 granted the library to re-publish these for free online.
Also published with these larger histories were three smaller, more specialized works. First of these is the previously missing first issue of Close Ties magazine from 1990. This local history series involved Richmond County Intermediate School students and teachers researching and interviewing local citizens and family members about local history topics. These annuals from 1991-1997 were published online in 2019, but thanks to one of the teachers involved in this project, Cindy Packett, the missing first issue, entitled “Reflections from Rappahannock Watermen” is now posted online with the others, with links to all found at https://rcplva.org/research-learning/close-ties-magazine/ .
The remaining two local histories published online by the library are a 1975 Rappahannock Community College yearbook, Rappahannock 75, and a short history of RCC published in conjunction with the college’s 25th anniversary in 1995, entitled Rappahannock Community College: First 25 Years.
The publication of these local history materials follows the library’s recent publication of Richmond County high school yearbooks ranging from 1948 through 2014, with links to each found at https://rcplva.org/research-learning/richmond-county-high-school-yearbooks/
