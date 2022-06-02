Westmoreland superintendent, Dr. Michael Perry, shared details of the new high school’s approaching convocation at the school board meeting.
On July 30th, there will be something to the tune of four different events: a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a celebration with speakers and music, building tours, and finally, the convocation itself.
“After the ribbon cutting, we’re looking to have a breakfast,” Dr. Perry explained. “Both for the members of the IDA, board of supervisors, the Montross Town Council, and of course, the school board. During that time, we’ll make some presentations and show some appreciations for all of the boards for the work they have done to help us get to where we are.”
The speakers for the second event range from politicians to individuals from the community that have done, in the words of Dr. Perry, “an awesome job in education.”
“There are about 12 speakers,” Dr. Perry continued. “Hopefully we can have them all confirmed, but we’re looking at 12 speakers that will touch every aspect of the community. We view this as a community celebration.”
Dr. Perry is also looking at having the current officers from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes attend.
“We’re doing this because a lot of the times when we do these things, we forget that it’s for the children,” the superintendent proclaimed.
Afterwards come the guided tours and lunches. The cooking will be taken care of by Brian Oliver as well as members of the sheriff’s department.
“We don’t want people to actually eat in the school, however, unless it’s raining or something. We hope it doesn’t come to that,” Dr. Perry stated.
At 1:30, the final event of the day, the convocation will begin with Dr. Perry giving an address to all the employees of the school board recognizing various individuals for their achievements.
“We’re open to any suggestions to help make this a really big celebration,” Dr. Perry concluded. “Several people are working hard to make sure that this all goes off well, and there are a lot of things within each of those events that they’re still working on that I, as superintendent, would never have thought of. I’ve been surprised with the planning they’ve put in so far. We’re looking forward to a great day.”
