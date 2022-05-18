Northumberland’s supervisors are in the middle of two factions of local residents who are pushing for very different things.
One side wants the supervisors to slow down its approvals of school board funding and increase scrutiny on the school board’s financial maneuvers. The other side is calling on the supervisors to swiftly approve the remaining funding for the STEM/ JROTC/ Athletic Building and to approve the school board’s FY23 budget.
The building project
Northumberland’s school board plans to add a new building that will serve a variety of purposes, and it’s supposed to come at no cost to the county. The project is fully funded by a variety of grant funds.
At a special called meeting on May 4, county supervisors were informed that the school board already signed a contract with Connemara Construction for the project. But, the school board can’t access the remainder of the funds for the building until the board of supervisors does a budget amendment and appropriates the money.
Until that May 4 meeting, the supervisors weren’t even clear about what the building was for or what the project consisted of. The schools’ superintendent, Dr. Holly Wargo, and director of finance, Jason Bellows were called in to answer those questions, among others.
They explained that the STEM/ JROTC/ Athletic Building would be located near the high school parking lot and would consist of two classrooms, a large gym, bathrooms and an outdoor learning courtyard. And it’s needed because with the schools’ roster of educational and extracurricular activities, they have outgrown the available space.
Bellows explained that in some cases, such as with cheerleading and dance, they find makeshift practice space, such as the hallways. That lack of space presents Title 9 issues, which refers to federal law requiring all sports to have equal access to athletic facilities.
Wargo and Bellows explained that wrestlers practice in the cafeteria or on the stage, a situation they don’t believe is ideal when considering safety and sanitation. And it’s a lot of work to bring the equipment to these makeshift places and put it away.
School staff calls for approval
At last Thursday’s meeting, Derrick Lemon, a high school JROTC instructor said from his understanding the money is already earmarked for the building and can’t be used for anything else. He said he doesn’t understand the backlash and fight against the building, which he needs to be able to properly teach his cadets.
“I can’t get into the gymnasium because the basketball team is in there or the volleyball team is in there,” he told the supervisors. He added that the U.S. government pays half of his salary and he is under specific requirements from the government to participate in specific things, such as drill competitions and archery. But he can’t do it because he doesn’t have a space.
NHS chemistry and physics teacher Gary Dickens told the board he is also one of the reasons that Northumberland needs the building. He explained that while he’s teaching chemistry, physics and engineering classes, there is a game design course going on in the same room at the same time. Furthermore, the school recently won a grant to launch two new courses that will involve large equipment that needs a place to go. Dickens said he and his colleagues “desperately need space.”
“This building that you’re so opposed to is funded. This building that you don’t want our children to have is funded,” stressed Karen Baker. She said the school system is transparent. There isn’t misappropriation of funding. And not only do they invite county leaders and the public into the building to see what goes on but they also encourage people to ask them questions.
Hesitancy among the public
However, other folks have issues with how the school board has handled presenting the project and with the documentation they recently provided.
Northumberland resident Patrick O’Brien told the board he went through the 41-page contract the school provided at the May 4 meeting, and apart from a price tag, it doesn’t contain other important details, such as the design and specification of the building. There is a reference to appendices but they not contained in the contract “so it’s pretty much impossible to tell what they are thinking about doing,” he said.
“The citizens of the county are extremely concerned about this. They’re extremely concerned about their taxes going up. And we would urgently advise this board [of supervisors] to delay approval of this contract until details are disclosed both to you and to the public,” O’Brien added.
If there’s such a rush for approval why is it that the board of supervisors wasn’t provided information earlier? Why weren’t the supervisors in the loop, county resident Suzanne Smart asked.
Gayle Sterrett, the school board representative for District 5, said the information about the building design, the contract or others details is open and available to anyone who cares to see it, and the school board can provide it via email to anyone who wants it.
She asked the board to please approve the building for the sake of the children. “It’s an opportunity for the children that they haven’t had before,” she noting that the school board has now thoroughly explained the building, they’ve already met the qualifications set by Virginia Department of Education and in the past there hasn’t been the need to beg for projects like this.
School board budget
In recent months, some people have been publicly calling attention to how little the supervisors know about the school board’s budget and where the millions of dollars go.
At the May 4 meeting, school leaders attempted to provide insight on some of the issues that were raised, and they provided a range of documentation and data that the supervisors requested. That information was also posted online for the public.
At last Thursday’s meeting, numerous people appealed to the board to end the delay and approve the school board budget quickly.
Speaking on the pace of the budget approval, Denise Mazyck, school board member for District 3, told the supervisors “the sooner, the better. So that if there is a way to get contracts out prior to school closing that would certainly be our desire for our employees.”
Some warned the supervisors that if they don’t take action soon, the schools will have fewer employees to be worried about.
“If you do not have this budget approved soon, we will have teachers that will leave the year without next year’s contract. That is opening us up to lose teachers,” said Shelby Brooks, a NHS teacher and Educational Association co-president. She said the end of the school year is approaching and other counties are already issuing contracts and hiring. We are really running on a short rope, and we have lost a few teachers, she said.
Dana O’bier said the teachers who “come from all over” to work at Northumberland schools attest to the quality of the schools. She was one of several who told the board to come to the school, the art shows, the award ceremonies, and the sporting events to see what’s going on. “You should promote our county, including the school system to draw in families to take root here. You are only punishing the students with a delay or failed vote,” she said.
But Northumberland resident Maurice Johnson although he doesn’t like hearing the county is going to lose teachers, he doesn’t want to blow millions of dollars away on something that shouldn’t have been approved. He said the information the school board presented earlier this month is insufficient and has many inconsistencies.
“There isn’t a clear thread that sews the whole package together,” he said and added that he encourages the supervisors to really hunker down in their upcoming meeting. “This can’t go through the way it is. This package is not clean,” he said.
Choya Haynie pushed back on the idea of opposition and people having “agendas.” I don’t think anyone is against the building and we’re not against teachers or JROTC, she said. “I just want to know what’s going on in my school…
She also noted that besides the schools, there are other things in this county that need to be paid for too. The sheriff’s office needs stuff. The county needs stuff. Everyone has their hand out. So it’s just all about making sure the money goes to the right places, she said.
However, Carl Perez, a county resident who said he’s the spouse of a teacher was one of several who raised the issue about the lack of supervisor visits to the school. He also said the supervisors choose not to have information about the schools finances and project because they don’t attend Northumberland supervisors don’t have is information they choose not to have because they don’t attend meetings other than their own.
“If you want information, you have to go seek it too. People don’t always have to come to your board. You as a leader go to the other boards and figure out what’s going on,” Perez said.
When it comes to the contention between the board of supervisors and the school leaders, “The truth of the matter is we cannot keep pitting one against the other and expect to have great outcomes,” he added.
Long ready to act
By the end of Thursday night’s meeting, Supervisor James Long had enough of the back-and-forth and was ready to vote for approval.
“I’m not holding back a motion on what the school board asked for,” he said explaining that he was an educator, he knows how important it is, and he’s not going to keep having meetings and carrying the issue over to the next meeting.
“I don’t see any reason I should not support this when the money is not coming from the taxpayers. It’s coming from a grant,” he said of the proposed building project.
Long turned his attention to the county administrator. “Mr. Tadlock, where do we stand on this?” he asked. “The school board presented the information to us. Why is it taking so long to make a decision on it?”
Tadlock explained the board held a public hearing for a portion of the grant funds for the building. But because the remaining portion that’s needed is more than 1% of the county’s budget there must be a public hearing for that budget amendment, which is scheduled for May 26.
Tadlock added that the board of supervisors can take action that night, and Long indicated that he would be ready to make a motion for approval then.
