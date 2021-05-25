Back in August of 2019, the Westmoreland County School Board approved the adoption of the Olweus Anti-Bullying Program, a bully prevention program that boasted 35 years worth of research behind it; 2018 had been spent “gearing up” for its implementation. As of last week’s meeting, the school division now has several of what the Deputy Superintendent Cathy Rice called “certified trainer consultants.” These individuals include Jacquelynne England, the division’s Social Worker, along with Counselors Patricia Eddings, Erica Cornwell, and Matthew Freno of Washington & Lee, Montross Middle, and Washington District Elementary respectively.
“It’s a really big deal to earn that certification,” Rice stated. “The recipients have worked for two full years to get this certification, travelling out of and spending a week in certification training part 1. Then they had a year’s worth of assignments and practice opportunities to implement with their respective groups here in the division. All of that was monitored, and then they were given feedback by a coach. Then they went back for the second round, another week of training. Then they did a second year of working as trainer consultants in our division, so that they could finish up all of the requirements to be officially certified.”
England, who is now nationally certified for training, chimed in after being presented with her certificate, stating, “Thank you guys for approving that. It was a neat experience to go and be trained in something that wasn’t learned in school. That was a first for me, to be a trainer for something. It’s been neat to do the training and help the counselors do theirs. The program does train everyone on the Olweus system. It’s been a hard-working two years to be certified, but we’re excited to keep it rolling, especially for next year when the kids come back.”
Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry spoke up next, pouring praise on both England and the counselors.
“Mrs. England has drastically understated the work she put into this program,” he stated. “I would almost say the program was designed for her, because they are a perfect fit, with the work she does in all of the schools to make sure the counselors are on their toes. She does a tremendous amount of work. She’s earned her certification.”
There are several more within the school division that are looking to complete their certification. As the lessons and practices are implemented, it will be seen if the Olweus program actually reduces the amount of bullying that goes on or not.
