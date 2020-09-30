Although the Rappahannock Community College campus buildings remain temporarily closed to all but RCC students and employees during the COVID pandemic, the Richmond County Public Library located within RCC’s Warsaw campus remains eager to serve the Richmond County community. First, by offering online e-books, audio books, movies, and both recreational and job-related online training classes through their web site at https://rcplva.org/ . Pre-school reading programs such as 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library are also ongoing, with signup information on the library website.
In addition, the library recently resumed a contact-free book and DVD pickup service to safely get library books and DVDs into borrowers’ hands. Pickups can be scheduled at the RCC Warsaw campus Welcome Desk, just inside the main building entrance. Although RCC’s buildings are closed to non-student visitors, visitors can come inside at the Welcome Desk to pick up or drop off books.
To request books or DVDs (or a combination of the two) for pickup, send an e-mail with the subject line “Pickup Request” and the following information to library@rappahannock.edu or call the library at (804)-333-6710 and give:
1. Your name;
2. RCC campus (Glenns or Warsaw) where you wish to pick up your books;
3. Day and time pickup desired from these options: Monday 4-7 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday 4-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-noon;
4. A list of items wanted to checkout and whether each item is a book, audiobook on CD or a DVD.
The library will check out books or DVDs and place them in bio-degradable paper bags with names on each bag on a cart just inside the main building entrance adjacent to the Welcome Desk for pickup at the designated time. E-mail confirmations will be sent confirming your pickup time and location. Library staff will wear masks while handling these books, but anyone concerned about the books/DVDs safety may want to leave them in their bags for 72 hours before opening, after which no coronavirus germs are thought to survive on surfaces.
Not sure if the library has what you’re looking for? To search the RCC/Richmond County Library’s book and DVD collections, go to https://tinyurl.com/rccpickups and type in title, author, or subject keywords.
A video at https://tinyurl.com/rcpl4us demonstrates how to search for what books and DVDs the library owns.
Questions or concerns? Need a library card? Contact the RCC/Richmond County Library at library@rappahannock.edu .
