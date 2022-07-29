camp

Campers preparing to head to camp

Photo: CBCF

Helping children attend 4-H summer camp has been a yearly tradition for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation (CBCF). This year, with the support of generous donors, eight Colonial Beach youth are able to spend a week at the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) 4-H camp in Jamestown.

The camp, sponsored by the VCE, is an educational and fun adventure for children ages nine to 13. Campers participate in games, swimming, boating, and crafts as well as educational experiences in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) while making new friends and building confidence and leadership skills.