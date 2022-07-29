Helping children attend 4-H summer camp has been a yearly tradition for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation (CBCF). This year, with the support of generous donors, eight Colonial Beach youth are able to spend a week at the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) 4-H camp in Jamestown.
The camp, sponsored by the VCE, is an educational and fun adventure for children ages nine to 13. Campers participate in games, swimming, boating, and crafts as well as educational experiences in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) while making new friends and building confidence and leadership skills.
“The Foundation is pleased to coordinate this support. It is a wonderful opportunity for the kids in our community to attend the fun-filled and educational camp. For some, it is the first time that they have had the opportunity to spend an overnight away from home,” said Michele Inderrieden, President of the CBCF.
Several grants and financial assistance programs are available to families who wish to send their children to the camp. This year the CBCF provided $1,160 in financial support to cover the difference for the eight Colonial Beach campers. The cost for each person to attend camp is $315, which includes transportation to and from the camp. Each child even receives a small amount of spending money for the camp store.
As the campers boarded the bus in Montross that would take them to Jamestown, they were all smiles. “The kids and families were so thankful for the opportunity to go to camp,” said John Heath, CBCF board member and founder of B.A.M.M. Beach Arts Music Mentoring, a project of the Foundation. “I got high fives, fist bumps, and even a few hugs. I think the parents and grandparents were just as excited as the kids.”
