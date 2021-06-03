samuel dove

Every year ECMC hosts a local College Night at Washington & Lee High School. Throughout the evening, presentations regarding all aspects of preparing for college are presented. As part of the program, students who are in attendance may be enrolled in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. This year, 67 high schools were able to host an event either in person or virtually, with more than 3,000 students and parents attending.  On May 27, it was announced that W&L High School junior, Samuel Dove was selected for one of the awards.  Congratulations on this achievement!