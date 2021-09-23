group

Cobbs Hall Members Dressed for the Santa Fe Trail (From left, Jan Boyer, Carolyn Cook, Kaggy Chase, Michele Tucker, Cynthis Collver. Becky Nunn, Susan Brendle, Joyce Pittman, Melinda May, Cheryl Davis, Robin Perks, Jo Ann Fickling, Anita Tadlock, Carol Poundstone, Sue Woodard, Barbara Ashburn, Ginger Klapp, and Susan Christopher.) Shown on Zoom: Jude Degen, Jen Rafii, and Betty Pettyjohn (no picture).

On September 13, 2021, Cobbs Hall Chapter met with a Santa Fe Trail Theme. Members dressed in western wear or colonial dress to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail. Member, Becky Nunn, did a skit about what it was like on the Santa Fe Trail 200 years ago. In addition, Cobbs Hall inducted a new member, Susan Long Brendle, and welcomed two new associate members, Gail Cameron and Marcy Thomas. Appreciation was given to Sue Woodard for organizing our State Regent’s Project Fundraiser, to those members that helped make the Bridge/Mahjong Luncheon Fundraiser a success, and to our Audit Committee (Sue Woodard, Anita Tadlock, and Joyce Pittman) for validating our financial records. Constitution Week painted rocks were given to the members to hide around the community for others to find and be made aware of Constitution Week. Displays were also made at local libraries and bells were rung by area churches on September 17th due to efforts by Constitution Week committee chairs, Dotti Vallone and Lee Casazza.