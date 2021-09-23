On September 13, 2021, Cobbs Hall Chapter met with a Santa Fe Trail Theme. Members dressed in western wear or colonial dress to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail. Member, Becky Nunn, did a skit about what it was like on the Santa Fe Trail 200 years ago. In addition, Cobbs Hall inducted a new member, Susan Long Brendle, and welcomed two new associate members, Gail Cameron and Marcy Thomas. Appreciation was given to Sue Woodard for organizing our State Regent’s Project Fundraiser, to those members that helped make the Bridge/Mahjong Luncheon Fundraiser a success, and to our Audit Committee (Sue Woodard, Anita Tadlock, and Joyce Pittman) for validating our financial records. Constitution Week painted rocks were given to the members to hide around the community for others to find and be made aware of Constitution Week. Displays were also made at local libraries and bells were rung by area churches on September 17th due to efforts by Constitution Week committee chairs, Dotti Vallone and Lee Casazza.
featured
Cobbs Hall Commemorates The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail
Latest News
- September is Child Find Month
- Apple campaign to help provide 1 million meals to families in need
- Warsaw expanding residential neighborhood
- Westmoreland County Meals Tax takes effect in 2022
- Volunteer Rescue Squad prepares to dissolve in Montross
- Cobbs Hall Commemorates The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail
- Northumberland Sports Roundup
- Monroe Birthplace approaches Grand Opening
Most Popular
Articles
- Westmoreland County Meals Tax takes effect in 2022
- Eleftherios “Gus” Shizas
- Parents concerned about school bus temperature during heat waves
- Bay Paddle 2021
- Volunteer Rescue Squad prepares to dissolve in Montross
- Superintendent weighs in on improvement objectives
- Patricia “Tish” Rodman King
- Scott Anthony Newsome
- “Masks on” has served the Indians sports teams well
- Melanie Smallwood Brumfield
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.