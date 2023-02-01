champ

Dr. Michael Perry, WMLCPS Superintendent, congratulates 2023 WMLCPS Spelling Bee champion Brie’Elle Hall (left) and runner-up William Townsend (right).

Photo: WMLCPS

It took eight rounds before a winner was declared for the Westmoreland County Public Schools’ spelling bee district championship. At the end of the evening, seventh grade Montross Middle School student, Bri’Elle Hall sealed her victory by spelling correctly the final word of the night, “prophetically.”

Dr. Michael Perry, Superintendent, presented Hall with a “WMLCPS” dictionary for her accomplishment. Runner-up, Montross Middle School eighth grader William Townsend, was also recognized.