Abigail (Abby) Cook is 8-years-old and she is in the third grade at Lancaster Primary School. She and three of her siblings have been attending the Boys & Girls Club for over one year. Math is her favorite subject, and she also loves to draw. Her favorite color is pink and when she grows up, she wants to be a singer.
Abby loves the fact that she gets to spend time with her brothers at The Boys & Girls Club. She loves coming to The Club so that she can socialize, play with her friends, and just relax. Youth Program Director Timika Croxton nominated Abby. She asked Abby what she thought it took to be chosen as youth of the month. Abby said: “you have to follow directions, listen, and just have fun.” Abby is excited about being chosen as youth of the month and The Club is proud of Abby for doing all of the above!
Northumberland Youth of the Month, Precious Rosardo is a 4th grade honor roll student at Northumberland Elementary School. Her favorite hobbies are swimming, playing the piano and coloring. When she grows up, she plans to be a doctor.
Northumberland Program Coordinator, Todd Suydam said, “Precious is a big help to me and the staff. When we are busy assisting other students, she is quick to lend a hand with the younger kids. She cleans her table after every meal and is always helpful when it’s time to clean up the room too. When I told her she was our Youth of the Month, she was very happy and honored.” The Club is proud of you, Precious!
The Northumberland Unit of The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck is currently meeting at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Garrick Owens is 10-years-old and is a fourth grade student at Lancaster Primary School. He has attended The Boys & Girls Club for two years along with his sister. Garrick was nominated for Youth of the Month by Program Teen Director, Richie Carter.
Garrick is involved in all the programs offered at BGCNN – he loves playing basketball and is a friend to all at the club.
In his free time, Garrick likes to go deer hunting and play basketball some more. He was selected as Youth of the Month for being respectful and always getting his work done. When asked why he thought he was being nominated as Youth of the Month, Garrick replied, “I was being good.” He is exactly right!
The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe, positive, and encouraging environment for members to build meaningful relationships, focus on academic success and engage in activities that promote healthy lifestyles, and build strong character.
They have openings for more great youth in all programs! Teens age 13 and up and still enrolled in school are FREE! For more information go to BGCNN.org or call 804-435-9696.
