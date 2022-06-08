Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BGCNN) recently received a generous $25,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation Get Outdoors (GO) program.
GO provides grants for projects that increase equitable access to safe, open space in Virginia’s communities. The funding will provide green space for education, quiet and play time for youth, said BGCNN resource development director Jill Sears.
Carrie Mullins, owner of The Garden Guru, helped facilitate the grant. “I used to be a Head Start teacher,” said Mullins. “A lot of my students attended BGCNN after school and some still do. The GO grant is a great opportunity to provide these youth with a safe and beautiful space to get outdoors.”
With Mullins’ guidance, BGCNN will improve soil and drainage for the activity area, plant grass and fertilize as needed to retain strong turf, create a perimeter trail with physical fitness and meditative spaces for youth and create garden areas for education and beauty.
“We are so excited to add all these plants to the outdoor space,” said Sears. “Not only are the plants pretty, but they will improve the soil quality and drainage of our activity area. It’s beautification with a purpose.”
