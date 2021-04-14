The School Board held their public hearing during their meeting last month. For the public hearing on the School Board’s budget, Deputy Superintendent, Ms. Cathy Rice, gave what she described as a “highlights reel” of what was going on with the budget for this year. It turned out there may be several pleasant surprises, which were in high demand after the grueling year that was 2021.
“This is a good news budget,” Rice stated. “It started off looking bleak at the start of the year, with us struggling though the next school year on limited resources, but over the course of the budget development session, we’ve seen figures increasing our state and local revenues, so our budget picture is much more positive as we come into the public hearing than it was at the early budget forum we did back in January, so we’re really pleased by that.”
Rice stated she was anticipating state revenues in the neighborhood of $12,126,279, which is an increase to the tune of half a million dollars and change from the current adopted budget. Other state agencies, such as Medicaid reimbursement are estimated to remain the same going into next year. Local revenues, meanwhile, were estimated to be to the tune of $9,343,606, an increase of $872,585 over the current adopted budget.
“That’s really significant,” Rice continued. “We’re enthusiastic, it’s going to make a big difference for us.”
Meanwhile, there’s no concrete figure yet for federal revenue, but the operating budget for the school division came out to $23,076,600, an overall increase of $1,341,696, putting them roughly back to where the schools had been before all the heavy cuts of last year, which will allow them to implement things such as salary scales that were adopted in 2020 but unable to be implemented at the time. In order to make the division eligible for state funds, it had to give its employees a compensation increase of at least 2%. With the plan being to increase benefits to the tune of 5.5%, the division will more than qualify.
For bus drivers and other transportation aides, five days have been set aside as part of a specific request for when bus drivers are unable to work, whether it be due to a virtual learning day or being unable to deliver meals, such as a snow day.
The five days are essentially a safety net of paid days off, for unforeseen circumstances that would have resulted in the driver going without pay, since if they can’t drive, they can’t be paid normally.
Furthermore, two new school buses were set to be purchased for the upcoming year.
The increased revenue also allowed for the restoration of a CTE and history teacher spot in Washington & Lee, as well as another teacher spot at Washington District Elementary, in an effort to keep classes smaller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.