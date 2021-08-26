Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck has done a great deal of preparation to welcome back club kids this fall. The Club has been deep cleaned and classrooms organized and freshly stocked. Staff development training has been done and they are excited for the return of Club Members. As the Club returns to normal after school program hours, the staff are looking forward to bringing back some of the long-standing programs and introducing some new and exciting opportunities for youth.
Some of the core programs include Power Hour (helping kids get their homework done and stay on track with their studies and grades), SMART Moves, Passport to Manhood and CareerLaunch all encourage good decision making and self-care. The popular Teen Chef program returns, and the Youth Leaders are excited about a new element of the program designed for the younger members. All programs are sanctioned by Boys & Girls Club of America and regular surveys and follow-up testing prove their efficacy. Programs align with the core values of the Club, Academic Success, Healthy Living, and Leadership and Character Development.
Some of the new offerings this year will include STEM, music lessons, and Art+ with the help of volunteers and community partners. A new Mind Up program will focus on the wellness of the brain and will teach mindfulness and calming techniques. Bringing back the healthy lifestyle program that encourages kids to eat nutritious food and participate in new and fun exercises is a positive lifestyle approach for kids. When Youth Program Director, Timika Croxton was asked how she was feeling about the fall quarter she said, “I can’t wait to encourage, motivate, brighten, and enlighten the future of the kids.”
Likewise, Program Lead Kershera Carter stated “I am very excited to help teach the kids how to be their best selves, whether that be through teaching them basic cooking skills, helping them with their homework, or giving them the confidence boost that they need to be proud of who they are. I am excited to see the growth in the kids this fall quarter.” Brain Gain Coordinator Heather Jenkins said, “I am really excited to be here because the kids are great, and I can’t wait to see the excitement on their faces when the “light bulb” goes on.”
BGCNN once again is offering membership at an affordable rate per semester per child. The Club is taking safety precautions to mitigate Covid and providing emotional and physical support to help every club member and their family, feel safe in this unprecedented time in our community. For more information on Club Membership and Registration please go to bgcnn.org.
