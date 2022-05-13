Westmoreland School Board unanimously approved the calendar for the upcoming school year.
The School Board’s Deputy Superintendent, Kathy Rice noted that the calendar committee this year involved the principals and a teacher from each of the four schools.
The first event of significance is new teachers reporting in on the 25th of July for New Teacher Orientation. The more experienced instructors, meanwhile, all report in on the 1st of August. The first day of school for students rolls in the week after on the 8th.
“This is very consistent with what we’ve done for this school year,” Rice stated before outlining the school holidays on the calendar.
The new approach to the school year was an ongoing project that had been in the works since before 2020, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that resulted caused several delays until this school year was able to start in August and end in May.
Up until then, like many other places in the Commonwealth, schools in the division started in September after Labor Day and ended in June. In essence, the school year would start earlier, but end earlier as well, and most importantly, bring the school’s calendar into sync with other educational institutions. Now that the growing pains involved in such a shift, such as a short summer, have been dealt with, things will start to normalize.
There are several extra days off scattered throughout the school year, such as a four-day weekend for Labor Day as well as teacher work days.
“The teachers asked that we provide them with those,” Ms. Rice stated. “They wanted days with no training, meetings, or professional development during each of the marking periods so that they have an opportunity to complete some tasks and be able to do some of that during regular work hours.”
Another big change to the workday schedule is Election Day, which is now a full-blown holiday instead of a teacher workday.
Thanksgiving remains largely unchanged, but Christmas break got hobbled a bit, starting on December 21st and running through January 2nd. Thanks to the two teacher workdays festooning the days after, students won’t actually be in class until the 5th.
The reasoning behind this, according to Rice, was that it would have been too tricky to get two solid weeks in, thanks to where Christmas and New Years are placed. The two teacher workdays are tacked on at the end because “it’s like starting a brand-new school year at the high school level,” where there is a 4x4 block schedule.”
“We’re closing out all the courses for the first semester and starting all-new courses for the second semester,” she explained further. “So we need the two workdays in them idle to be able to make that transition effectively.”
Spring Break runs from April 3rd through the 10th with the school year ending with a half-day on the 23rd of May. The teachers have to come in for one final workday on the 24th, however.
The high school’s graduation will take place on the 27th of May at 9 a.m.
After the presentation, Dr. Daniel Wallace said, “It’s a solid calendar. I know it’s been long-awaited by many people.”
“The fact that our teachers are so interested in these workdays says quite a bit about their dedication and commitment. We really appreciate those who worked on the calendar and solicited inputs,” added school board Chairman Ralph Fallin.
