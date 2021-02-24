Montross Middle School does not just celebrate Black History Month for a month. Its innovative teachers and administration have found a way to make students aware of diversity issues and studies throughout the year. Their hard work culminated in the virtual visit on February 18, to Montross Middle School by noted historian, Dr. Marcia Chatelain. She is a trained historian of 20th century African American history who has been a guest educator and content expert throughout the country.
This past summer two teachers, Jennifer Cronk and Sarahbeth Vernon started planning for the upcoming year. They both knew that working virtually would create a significant challenge. As such they searched for the “perfect” book to enhance their language arts classes, Cronk notes, “We wanted a book that looked at Civil Rights, but didn’t want it just to be for February. We also wanted a book that we could use to cover both fictional and non-fictional SOLs. We started reading Betty Before X by Ilysah Shabazz and Renee Watson in November. While reading Betty Before X, we had students not only look at comprehensive skills, but we really tried to bring in a lot of information, which was mentioned in the book. We learned early on that Shabazz had gone to her mother’s childhood best friend to ensure that she was telling her mother’s story correctly. So while this story is historical fiction, it was very accurate.”
Vernon continues, “Because of our novel study, I reached out to DreamWakers, an educational non-profit started by UVA alumna, to see if they could connect our students to a related professional. They use digital technology to connect students to a variety of professionals. I submitted an application with a description of what we were learning, and they connected us to Dr. Marcia Chatelain. She is a History professor at Georgetown University, where she teaches courses in African American life and culture. Her first book was South Side Girls: Growing up in the Great Migration and her newest book is Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. She connected to our students and discussed her research, her passion for history, and her love of reading and writing. Students had the opportunity to ask her questions about her work. Among the questions: ‘Would you have taken the risk back then to leave the Deep South?’ ‘What inspires you to write books?’ ‘What is your favorite era in history?’”
Dr. Chatelain was very impressed by the types of questions asked by the students. Vernon stated, “They were very engaged in what she had to say. Dr. Chatelain told the students that they will be able to see her on the History Channel’s show, “The Food That Built America” in their episode on McDonald’s. Though we have concluded our novel study, we introduced many subtopics along the way including the Great Migration and the Harlem Renaissance. Our students have enjoyed deep-diving into these topics. We continue to introduce them to figures of the Harlem Renaissance. Currently, we are studying Thank You, Ma’am by Langston Hughes.”
Cronk excitedly noted the future plans for their classes.“Through nonfiction articles, documentaries and short video clips, students have learned about Paul Robeson, Billy Eckstine, the Great Migration, the Detroit Housewives League, Paradise Valley, and Black Bottom (two areas of Detroit which no longer exist) in Betty Before X. We’ve also had students compare and contrast information about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X.”
“Once we learned that Dr. Chatelain would be a guest speaker, we took the time to also educate our students. We had them write out questions they would ask her. We also showed them a video about the Great Migration we found on YouTube. Overall we spent about two and a half months with the Betty Before X book. The best part was talking to the students afterwards. Mrs. Segar, Ms. Vernon and I spent about 30 minutes talking to students. They were very excited about the visit and energized from the flash chat.”
Another English teacher, Brittany Cox has found a great resource for her students. “Learning about Black History is important for all students because if offers equity and diversity efforts for all students. Since the pandemic started many students’ lives have been altered and they have had to make major adjustments to things of the norm such as attending school. Since many things like field trips have been taken from them, I thought it would be important to bring some form of normality to their lives. Flip Grid is a teaching tech tool where students are able to interact in an online virtual discussion board allowing them to engage with their teachers as well as their classmates. I can remember the first author that I met in middle school was Nikki Giovanni and that experience tailored my love for reading due to her presentation. I wanted to create these same experiences for my 6th graders.”
Cox continues, “Students have had the opportunity to meet and interact with Vashti Harrison, Derrick Barnes and next week they will be able to meet and interact with Nic Stone. The students are so excited and have been inspired by the authors they have met so far, with most students asking their parents to purchase their books so they can read them. The authors have allowed the students to take a selfie with them at the end of their presentations which most students have enjoyed! This pandemic has taught me how to embrace learning for my students regardless of our current teaching situation and environment. I hope by offering these virtual field trips students are able to appreciate their love for reading and literacy. This is only the beginning for us!”
Montross Middle School’s administration is extremely supportive of their teachers’ efforts. Leah Segar, Assistant Principal, starts each day virtually with every student. “Since the beginning of the school year, students ‘tune in’ to virtual announcements that are offered as pre-recorded videos mimicking what would happen in a traditional school setting, including the Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence, along with reminders of the day. During Black History Month, each day has featured students, teachers, administrators and community members discussing an aspect of the Black experience with students. Mondays have featured historical moments; Tuesdays are impactful Black people; Wednesdays explore Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); Thursdays have featured music and/or poetic presentation of African American artists, and Fridays have featured interviews of notable figures who are making strides in the modern world.”
Eddie Bowen, Principal of Montross Middle School is delighted by the efforts of his educational staff. “I am so impressed with their efforts to expose our 6th graders to bona fide authors during Black History Month. What a great experience for our students! And it is all happening virtually!” From finding resources to fund book purchases for the students to creating educational experiences for their students, the educators at Montross Middle School are to be commended for their outstanding work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.