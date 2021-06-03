The Alpha Delta Gamma completed the school year for 2020-2021. It was not a normal year because of the pandemic. There were no winter meetings because the group could not meet inside.
The spring meetings started up on Monday, April 26, at the Indian Creek Shelter in Kilmarnock. Two advocates from CASA, Frances Callaghan and Margaret Anne Fohl, were the guest speakers. Margaret holds the position of Vice President on the Board of Directors. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and they are court appointed volunteers for the children. CASAs receive extensive training in working with children who are abused, neglected, or need supervision or services in the court system. They only take on one case at a time, but a case may represent all the children in a household. They represent the child’s needs and background in the court system. Northern Neck CASA receives some state funding, but they rely mainly on community support and donations.
The final meeting was held on May 17, in the lovely yard of Charlotte Swaffin of Kilmarnock. Members from the sorority, Terry Jordon and Sherry Olstat provided an informative presentation on bees and house plants. Three new people became sisters of Alpha Delta Kappa: Cheryl Davis, Kelsey Carlton, and Amy Lamb.
Terry Jordon’s presentation gave ways to help preserve bees. Native bees bore into the ground, so it is not recommended that gardeners use mulch as they cannot bore through the mulch. Keeping a pile of garden “trash” is helpful to the bees. Of course, one should avoid using pesticides. The Internet is a useful place to access information on the preservation of bees.
Sherry Olstat’s presentation was on house plants. Indoor plants will help to improve your overall health. The Snake-plant (Mother-in-law’s Tongue) is an exceptional air- purifier. It absorbs poisonous gases and cancer causing pollutants. Plus it is the perfect plant; it will thrive in full sun or full shade and even the lack of water. This plant is pet friendly. If you have pets, it is advised to check out if they are safe for them. There are many plants that improve the quality of air in the indoor environment. The Internet provides a good source of information. Everyone left the meeting with a desire to save the bees and go out and buy more indoor plants.
On Sunday, May 23, Sherry Olstat and Jacqui Penney organized a social event at the Crazy Crab, A Geranium Luncheon. Sisters enjoyed a delicious lunch with a glass of wine to celebrate friendship and the end of school. After lunch, there was an organized scavenger hunt on the way to Chitterchats for ice cream. The geranium flower stands for friendship.
Also during this time span, retired teachers provided a dinner for the working teachers and had a Thirty-One sale. The sorority earned $500 from the sale. The money made from this sale will be used to support one of the sorority’s causes for the community. During each meeting, the members donate to the Christmas fund. This money is given to a family to help make their Christmas better. Alpha Delta Gamma works hard to support the community where they live and teach.
In June there will be a celebration luncheon, and members will begin planning for the next school year.
