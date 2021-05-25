“When you can’t change the direction of the wind, adjust your sail,” was the theme of the Colonial Beach High School’s Class of 2021 graduation on Saturday. While who first said that remains a mystery as it is attributed to many, the quote has such a true meaning for a class who went through the last two years of their high school careers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class lost crucial high school experiences like sport seasons, from baseball to volleyball; Junior prom (a Senior prom held by the parents of students); and just the time spent with friends as they finished their education.
Keynote speaker, Ms. Donna Brown, former fourth through sixth grade teacher of the class, reminded the students of all they had been through and how it had made them capable of resilience beyond what they could imagine.
Valedictorian Adyson Royall’s speech was also based on the quote, “When you can’t change the direction of the wind, adjust your sail,” and it touched on what the class had missed, and also what they had gained from their time. She said, “Things that we cannot control happen all the time and all we can do is work through it as best as we can.”
Salutatorian Anna O’Sullivan told her classmates, “We started off the year with a spirit of fear not knowing what was going to happen, but through the challenges we became stronger and are graduating with a sound mind.”
The 37-member class has plans from the US Air Force to entering the workforce to college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.