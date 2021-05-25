Back in April, the prospect of Westmoreland County’s Class of 2021 getting to have a proper graduation looked rather bleak, since the school system was still hunkering down and avoiding large gatherings over concerns involving the coronavirus. However, as of last week’s meeting, the School Board is going back to a much more normal graduation ceremony, owing to an easing up of restrictions, with Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry speaking at length on the subject. It helps that Executive Order 72 will be expiring on May 28, to be replaced with EO 79, easing back on restrictions.
According to Dr. Perry, while some of these mitigations will stay, they won’t be mandated. The first thing to be effected in this case was the graduation ceremony.
“Washington & Lee High School has been working to make sure everyone had a 10-foot distance on the field, that everyone had masks, and that the signage was up according to Executive Order 72,” Dr. Perry explained. “Executive Order 72 will be gone, and our graduation is on the twenty-ninth. I was asked ‘we’ve done a lot of planning. Why can’t we just keep everything in place?’ I said you can if you want to, but everyone’s going to know it’s all been done away with.”
Essentially, people were fretting about all the hard work they went through to abide by the restrictions set out by EO 72, and that it was now being tossed in the garbage and lit on fire. The first big bit of news on this then is that visitor tickets will only be needed in the event that there is a rainy day. Other details remained sparse at the time of the meeting since everyone was still scrambling to make adjustments in light of EO 79.
“Everybody was stunned to hear the news,” Dr. Perry continued. “We still are, kind of. This order changes everything. Literally, everything.”
The other things that are expected to be present are the School Board’s march and procession. The full details of handing out diplomas remain to be seen, and as stated before, it remains likely that the School Board will keep certain mitigation methods in place.
“The bottom line is that a lot of those grandmas that have been calling us will be able to be there.”
