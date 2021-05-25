Richmond County students will have to work harder to pass and graduate than they did last year.
“After the coronavirus hit and students became aware that they could skate through the rest of the school year without failing, a lot of them checked out. There was a major loss of learning and lack of accountability,” explained RCPS superintendent Dr. Trey Davis.
But this year will be different and school administrators want students to understand that and take it seriously.
The faculty is pushing those students who are striving to pass to make up their work, and some of them are doing so.
As a result, it’s unclear how many will end the school year with failing grades. But those who do will be asked to go to summer school, and administrators have already started hammering out the details for that instruction.
What will summer school look like?
At the high school, summer school will be done in credit recovery format, which offers students the opportunity to retake classes they failed during a three-week session and claim the credit. History, math, reading, and science courses will be offered for sure. But other classes may be added depending on the need.
Offering credit recovery is an indication of just how intent RCPS is on making sure its students get the learning opportunities they need.
“Credit recovery hasn’t been done at the high school since at least 2000,” said assistant superintendent Sarah Schmidt. “We need to get these kids the credits. They need to move on.”
Furthermore, in instances where students passed a “building block” class, such as Algebra, but didn’t have enough knowledge to move on to the next class, RCPS wants to see them attend summer school as well. “Math is the primary focus of this effort,” Davis said.
Students at the elementary and middle schools will also be required to attend summer school if they fail more than one class. And the Northern Neck Technical Center is holding full course classes through their online program.
“RCPS summer school will be conducted over two three-week sessions, and will be set up based on the programs and faculty availability because some teachers may focus on different courses in each session,” Davis explained.
All students enrolled in each session must report for in-person learning, including those who are currently 100 percent virtual, and there won’t be alternating weeks for different portions of the student body.
During summer school all students and staff will be required to wear masks. Desk spacing will, at a minimum follow CDC guidelines, which calls for three-feet spacing. But Davis said the schools will strive to space students’ desks five to six feet apart.
Students will continue to have boxed lunches that are eaten in the classroom, a format that Schmidt said students and faculty have enjoyed this year.
But what about students who are at risk of failure who don’t attend or complete summer school? Will RCPS really hold them back?
“This will be determined on an individual basis. We will work with the parents and the students to evaluate their progress and status,” said Davis.
