Securing schools has been a major focus these days, not just in new buildings, but also in retrofitting and securing the old. Several years back, before masks and COVID-19, there had been several plans unveiled for making several of the schools in Westmoreland County much tougher nuts to crack for anyone that wanted to break in for nefarious purposes. Over the course of last week’s meeting of the School Board, Superintendent Dr. Perry gave the Board an update on how far things had come with giving Cople Elementary a more secure entrance.
The plan had been cooked up by Grimm & Parker back in 2019, and involved creating a barrier or access point that would funnel any visitor over to the front office, requiring them to check in. That particular plan created what Paul Klee, the representative from Grimm & Parker, called a “security vestibule.” The barrier in this case was set to be a glass wall with auto-locking doors that only opened outwards, meaning people could go out through them, but not in. Back in 2019, the cost was estimated to come out at $31,000.
At the meeting last week, Dr. Perry had brought up two scope of work agreements that were drawn up with Grimm & Parker. The first involved the athletic fields, and is covered in another article. The second, however, was for work on Cople Elementary.
“They’ve already started the work,” Dr. Perry explained, “But I wanted everyone to see what the scope includes.”
The scope of work, in this case, includes the schematic design, looking at the various county codes, construction documents, and lastly, reviewing everything and taking it to bid.
“We’re going to have this design,” Dr. Perry continued, “We already have the design for Montross Middle’s entrance. We will be working this summer on meeting the requirements within the American Rescue Act so that we will be able to tap those funds to construct these.”
At this point, it’s down to a matter of making sure everything falls into place. Public input on the project will take place several weeks from now. Once the ducks are all in a row, the bidding will start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.