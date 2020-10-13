Recently, Lancaster and Northumberland County 4-H received 1700 new books to distribute to youth thanks to Virginia 4-H and The Molina Foundation. Books ranged from bathtub books for infants to fantasy novels for middle and high school students.
Books were donated to the following organizations and schools for distribution: Lancaster Community Library, Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, Lancaster Middle School, Northumberland Elementary School, Northumberland Middle School and the Kiwanis club of the Northern Neck. Books were distributed during back to school technology pick-up at schools, at Academic Support Centers, during Babygarten and other library children’s programs and throughout the Little Free Libraries in the two counties.
