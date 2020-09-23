Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all 4-H programs were moved to a virtual format, which included live programs using Zoom and hands-on activity kits that youth could do as a family. Virginia 4-H saw a need for virtual programming for teens in the area of healthy living. Thanks to funding from National 4-H Council and the Walmart Foundation, the Teen Cuisine at Home program was created.
Teen Cuisine is an existing 4-H program for grades 6-12 that focuses on nutrition, food preparation and cooking, food safety, and physical activity. It was moved to a virtual format, with funding for localities to provide cooking and food kits to participants, valued at $85. Northumberland County was one of the counties selected to pilot this program during the summer of 2020, with 15 families participating.
Lessons were held virtually once per week for 6 weeks using the Zoom platform. Tara Brent, 4-H Extension Agent, and Cindy Franklin, EFNEP Youth Program Assistant, were the instructors. Lesson topics varied from knife safety to reading a nutrition label to proper storage of food. Not only did the teens learn new skills in the kitchen, but they engaged in virtual games and polls during each class. By the end, participants felt much more comfortable using Zoom. After each lesson, the homework assignment was to make a specific recipe. The recipes and most of the necessary ingredients were provided in their kit. Since the students could not cook together in person, families were asked to submit photos of the teens cooking at home.
Participants stated every week that they enjoyed sharing the recipes with their families and felt more confident in the kitchen. An adult evaluation following the program showed that the majority of participants were trying new foods, drinking more water, and being a more active participant in the kitchen. For most of the teens, they were most excited about having their own cooking supplies to use that they could keep.
4-H Teen Cuisine at Home participants were: Nathaniel Barnes, Abby Bates, Braylin Beauchamp, Allie and Nathalie Biddlecomb, Chloe Brann, Reagan Brent, May Crowther, Haley Diggs, Kaylee Donovan, Darrah and Meghan Downing, Nathan and Alex Dulaney, Isaac Faulkner, Emma Kimball, Rachel and Ann Rice, and Landon Shirilla.
