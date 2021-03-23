Historic Christ Church & Museum is pleased to announce the 20th-annual Northern Neck History Fair. The competition is open to 4th-grade students at Lancaster Middle School and Northumberland Elementary as well as 3rd-grade students at Chesapeake Academy. Fourth-grade homeschoolers from Lancaster and Northumberland counties are also invited to participate, reported HCC&M Executive Director Robert Teagle.
The fair promotes research on colonial and revolutionary Virginia by these students, who study the period as part of their Virginia Studies curricula. Students enter by creating an original exhibit, display or design that tells the story of an event, person or cultural development in Virginia during the period 1607-1789.
A student may work on the exhibit alone or with a classmate, but no more than two people may work together on an exhibit. A student can submit only one entry, whether he or she works independently or with a classmate.
Exhibits include models, dioramas, displays and posters. Exhibits should be about the width of a classroom desk. Judges encourage students to be creative and to use combinations of images, objects and text to tell their story, Teagle said.
Due to Covid-19, this year’s fair will be virtual. Students who want to enter must submit photos of their projects to info@christchurch1735.org by Friday, May 7. Photos should include all parts of the exhibit, such as labels and text. HCC&M will host a virtual awards ceremony later in May at a time to be announced unless public health conditions allow for an in-person ceremony.
Along with the Foundation for Historic Christ Church, sponsors include Chesapeake Bank, Connemara Corporation and Anna’s Pizza of Kilmarnock. Students win cash prizes for 1st-3rd place and honorable mentions. Each student who participates is entered in a random drawing for two tickets to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA in Williamsburg. Participants also earn a gift certificate to Anna’s Pizza for a personal pizza and a drink during lunch hours.
Parents and students can view rules and samples of projects from previous years at ChristChurch1735.org or contact Teagle at rteagle@christchurch1735.org.
