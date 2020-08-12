Patrick Bulger of Heathsville loves his community’s beach. He has been concerned that the beach has seen significant erosion over the past few years and wanted to help his community raise money to protect the beach and prevent it from completely eroding away. He had a great idea for a fundraiser to help his community build protective breakwaters. Over several weeks, Patrick and his little brother Ryan collected driftwood from the beach and painted it with “Save the Beach” messages on them. Members of the community loved his driftwood art and made donations to the breakwater fund for every piece he made. So far, Patrick has raised more than $1,000. He can be seen delivering his driftwood art in the community often. Way to go Patrick!
